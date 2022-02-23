The federal government has said it would spend a total of N3.53 trillion on infrastructure and human capital development in 2022.

The minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this during a town hall meeting organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture on the achievements of the federal government in infrastructure development yesterday in Abuja.

Ahmed noted that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is prioritizing spending on infrastructure and human capital to catalyze rapid economic development in the country.

She stated that Nigeria’s economy and population remain the largest in Africa with over $400 billion in gross domestic product and over 200 million people.

According to her, “The current administration continues to prioritize spending on infrastructure and human capital to catalyze rapid economic development.

“In 2022 alone, we plan to spend about N1.42 trillion on infrastructure and N2.11 trillion on human capital development.”

Ahmed further said that the country’s huge and growing population offered both an economic challenge and opportunity in the light of constrained revenue proceeds brought on by several multi-dimensional factors, including the global pandemic and its impact on the domestic economy.

Ahmed also said against the backdrop of the challenges, the current administration has successfully implemented a range of infrastructure programmes that have had positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of the citizenry.

She reiterated that good quality infrastructure is important, not only to engender and accelerate economic growth but also to ensure and enhance inclusive growth for all within a nation space.

Ahmed further recalled that the Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS) was launched in 2019 to leverage private sector capital and expertise to construct, repair and maintain critical road infrastructure in key economic corridors and industrial clusters in Nigeria.

She said that the RITCS scheme was designed to complement and ameliorate the burden of funding significant capital outlays on road projects by the federal government.

Ahmed said as a model, the RITCS adopted the use of tax expenditures, via tax credits, to finance the construction of critical road and bridge infrastructure projects, while utilizing an innovative PPP mechanism that is aimed at the incentivisation of private sector participation and capital investments.

The minister said, “The Scheme commenced in 2019, with the President’s approval of 19 Road Projects covering 769.16 km and located in 11 states across the six geopolitical zones.

“Subsequently, construction commenced with the reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki-Ojota Road in Lagos State (34 km), re-construction of Obajana-Kabba road (43km) in Kogi State – both invested in and undertaken by Dangote Industries Limited, while the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited undertook the construction of the Bodo-Bonny road and the bridges across the Opobo channel in Rivers State (40 km).

“Since the inception of the RITCS, the President has approved 14 additional roads, bringing the total to thirty-three (33) Road Projects, covering a total length of 1,564.95 km as of 2021.”

The minister said the additional projects are in 19 states across the six geo-political zones in the country. In the last three years (2019 – 2021), about N78 billion worth of tax credits have been issued to investors under the RITCS. In addition, she said the NNPC is to finance the construction of 21 roads across the country.