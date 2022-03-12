One week after Super Eagles Interim Technical Adviser Austin released the list of invited to prosecute the World Cup qualifying play offs against the Black Stars of Ghana, the Ghanaian FA,is yet to announce a list.

Ghanaian radio station Nhyira 104.5 FM reported that Black Starts Coach Otto Addo,has submitted a proposed list to the Ghanaian Football Association,but the body is keeping it close to it’s chest

The reports say that a review of the list is being conducted by the committee in the GFA. Other reports have also stated that the list is being held because the management wants to be sure of the players that’ll accept invitation and those that won’t with an announcement expected next week. It was gathered invited players have been sent their invitations and their decisions are expected to be communicated to the management in due course.

So far, only Nigeria and Cameroon have released their squads for the World Cup playoffs with the first leg to be held exactly two weeks from now.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT