Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it has been allocated 1537 seats for the 2022 hajj by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for this year’s hajj exercise.

The director of the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Muhammad Danmallam disclosed this while briefing top management staff of the board in his office after a meeting with NAHCON and state chief executives of States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare boards, commissions, and agencies.

In a statement signed by Muhammad Aliyu, Public Relations Officer, FCT- MPWB, Danmallam advised those who deposited in respect of the Hajj to ensure that their deposits reach up to 2.5 Million before the conclusion of the final hajj fare.

He said due to current realities, the cost for this year’s hajj is projected to be about 2.5 Million and therefore stressed the need for the intending Pilgrims to top up their deposit and await the final hajj fare after conclusion with service providers in Saudi Arabia.

Danmallam advised those who registered with the Board to raise their deposit via a bank draft to the officials of the board across the six area council secretariats of the territory and the headquarters where they made their initial deposits.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also advised those who enrolled in the Hajj Savings Scheme with Ja’iz bank to ensure that their deposit is up to 2.5 million which would ease their balance as soon as the hajj fare is finalized.