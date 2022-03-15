As part of strategy to ensure a seamless 2022 Hajj exercise for Nigerian pilgrims, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has led a delegation to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a familiarisation with the new management of Mutawifs Company for Pilgrims from Africa non-Arab countries known as Mu’assasa.

The visit was necessitated by the need to acquaint NAHCON leadership with the new set-up sequel to the establishment’s status having been changed to a company by the Saudi’s government for service enhancement.

NAHCON leadership hoped to have a first-hand detailed description of the new role of the establishment in Hajj service delivery.

According to a statement by the head of public affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, the delegation will also, among the essence of the visit, make prior enquiries about new arrangements for the forthcoming Hajj 2022.

Nigeria’s delegation was received by the company’s vice chairman, Mr Muhammad Burhan Saifuddeen in Makkah.

Another place visited by the NAHCON delegation was the office of Nigerian consul-general in Jeddah, Ambasador Abdulkareem Mansur.

