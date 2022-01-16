The out-gone year 2021 was characterized by resurgence of military coups in Africa, which threatened the democratic stability of some countries in the continent going into 2022.

An expert in International Constitutional Law and Diplomacy, Livingstone Wechie, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the incessant coups in Africa in 2021 have instigated destabilization, which must be addressed by “deliberate efforts towards entrenching democratic growth in the region and commit to constitutionalism in the continent.”

In 2021 the military overthrew democratic governments in Guinea, Mali, and Sudan even as other nations are not free from the menace yet.

On September 5, military leaders in Guinea led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya ousted the democratic government of President Alpha Conde and placed him under house arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Sudan after an uncertain future with a civilian government, the Sudan military led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burnhan, on 25 October 2021, took control of the government in a military coup citing political infighting.

In May 2021, Colonel Assimi Goita led his men to plot a second coup in nine months in Mali. The coup leaders deposed the transition President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane over cabinet appointments that did not please the army.

Goita had in August 2020, toppled the democratically elected government of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Keita following huge anti-government protests.

Wechie lamented that the coups are weakening existing political institutions, encouraging political violence, and increasing the prospects of civil wars.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “the implication is that military coups are becoming a regular occurrence in Africa in the decades since independence and this poses a great danger to Africa’s integration and democratic development.

“The root causes of coups in Africa in recent years are largely hinged on greed and power absolutism. Unfortunately, none of the reasons for the coups are based on a genuine concern for good governance and democracy. It has always been about ethnicity and control.”

He said further that “a key solution to arrest the growing instability in the continent is for leaders to do the bidding of the people in line with the vision Africa’s founding fathers, particularly those who drew the plan for a united Africa leading to the establishment of the African Union.

“The governments of African States must commit to speaking with one voice if we must have a stable continent devoid of avoidable conflict even though they are mostly Western stooges and sellouts and agents of the West,” he said.