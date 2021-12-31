The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has urged Nigerians to improve on the safe road use culture in view of improved road rehabilitation and constructions going on across the country.

This was contained in the New Year message to Nigerians by the corps marshal of FRSC amidst fears of spread of COVID-19 and its new variant, omicron, which are posing health challenges to the nation’s public safety.

The corps marshal urged members of the public to observe both the traffic rules and regulations as well as the protocols on the dreaded disease put in place to safeguard them as they drive to the new year.

A statement issued by the FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, said the corps marshal expressed gratitude to God for the grace of protection and guidance given to the nation in the face of the various health, safety and security challenges experienced in the outgoing year.

He appealed for sustained consciousness by people to overcome the challenges in the new year.

Kazeem further disclosed that even though the corps marshal was pleased with the conduct of most drivers during the recent Christmas celebration which made the rate and fatalities of road traffic crashes manageable, urging for the sustenance of such good habits in the New Year.

On the most common factors responsible for fatal crashes during the Christmas celebration, the corps marshal restated his earlier observations on overspeeding which has continued to be identified as a critical causative factor, necessitating his directives to the commanding officers to force down the rate of speed induced crashes through aggressive enforcement of the laws on speed limiting devices.

“The discovery that some Nigerians are still flouting the law on use of speed limiting devices in their vehicles resulting in the upsurge in speed related crashes was unfortunate. But such flagrant disobedience to traffic safety rules would no longer be condoned in the new year as enforcement would be total and unwavering,” he warned.

