The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is to begin the sale of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application forms February 12, 2022.

JAMB director of public relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in the Board’s weekly bulletin released in Abuja on Monday.

The board announced that the “UTME/DE registration starts 12th February 2022 and ends 19th March 2022 while mock examination will be held on 20th April 2022 and UTME from 20th to 30th April 2022.”

In a related development, the Board is set to refund N4,000 each to candidates who had deposited a draft N4,000 for late registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) but were unable to complete the registration process owing to no fault of the Board.

It urged the affected students to visit the board’s website https://www.jamb.gov.ng, and complete a form for the refund of the value of the draft they submitted to the Board.

It stated, “The above candidates are to click on the link 2021 UTME/DE unregistered candidates bank draft recapture and fill the spaces after which they would key in the token sent to the phone numbers they had submitted during the submission of their drafts.

“It is this token that would be used to access a form on which they will fill in their account details for the refund of the value of the draft.

“Candidates are to provide these details within the next two weeks from the date of this publication. A text message containing OTP has been sent to the affected candidates besides this notification.”

