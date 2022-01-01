The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has called on Nigerians to make their voice count and actions matter in the New Year.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday in Abuja, to herald the New Year, and signed by the interim national chairman of the party, Comrade Adulmajid Yakubu Dauda, the party expressed the hope that 2022 will “hopefully, mark the beginning of a new life for Nigerians.”

Dauda declared that from an era of uncontrolled inflation, insecurity, and COVID-19 worries, he said 2022 will be a year of peace, security, and relative prosperity for the country.

According to him, “Our resolve in this new year must be to stand up and be counted as free citizens in a free country who can decide their own destiny.

“Let’s make our voices count, and our actions matter in our communities and across the country in our push for a better life. And let’s make 2022 our year of redemption.”

He, therefore, saluted the resilience of Nigerians and wished them a “Happy New Year.”