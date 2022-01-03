Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has assured Nigerians that the country would surmount her challenges and emerge stronger as a nation.

Akeredolu who urged Nigerians to continue to support the government at all levels noted that the ”future is only for those whose tenacity is unshakable.”

In his New Year message, the governor said, “Our faith in one indivisible Nigeria must not be threatened by the actions of some marauders whose main purpose is to cause rift and rancour amongst us.

“We must be unwavering, and deliberate in our quest to come together and salvage what belongs to us all. Nigeria belongs to all of us. I assure you, with your support and prayer, I am positive that Nigeria will surmount the present challenges.”

While congratulating the people of his state on the grace to witness the new year 2022,

Governor Akeredolu said despite the hurdles and the challenges experienced in the outgone year, God’s grace sustained the state, her people and the country at large.

The governor, who hailed the people for their understanding, support and cooperation in the year 2021, reiterated his administration’s commitment to advancing the economic development and growth of the state in the new year and beyond.

He charged the people to rekindle hope and gear up for the struggle ahead, saying the challenges of COVID-19, insecurity and the economic downturn witnessed in the country will be confronted with vigour.

