The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has appealed to private and corporate organisations to support sports development in Nigeria and leverage on it to promote their goods and services.

He made the appeal yesterday, while inaugurating the Main Organising Committee (MOC) for the 21th National Sports Festival slated for Delta State, in his office, Abuja.

Dare charge the 16-members MOC which has the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismail Abubakar and secretary to Delta State government, Chief Patrick Ogoegbunam Ukah as the chairman and vice chairman respectively to package the Festival and make it attractive to sponsors.

The Minister, who was represented by Permanent Secretary Ismail Abubakar, said organising the National Sports Festival is an enormous task but expressed confidence with the zeal and determination of Delta State as well as the calibre of the MOC members to put up a befitting tournament.

“It is worthy to note that the organisation of the National Sports Festival is an enormous task that requires commitment and dedication taken into account that you have barely seven months to put everything in place for a successful Games which will involve not less than fifteen thousand (15.000) athletes and team officials.

“I am however confident that with the zeal and determination of Delta State as well as the calibre of the persons that constitute the Main Organising Committee (MOC), task of organising the Festival will not be insurmountable

“As remarked earlier, the Festival will involve not less than 15,000 athletes and Team Officials: outside the Technical officials, the Sports Federation personnel and service providers. It is, however, sad to note that our National Sports Festival is fully dependent on the federal and state governments for funds. This trend is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue.

“I wish to use this medium to appeal to private and corporate organisations to support sports in Nigeria and leverage on it to promote their goods and services. I therefore task the Main Organising Committee (MOC) to package the Festival so as to make it attractive to sponsors,” Dare said.

In his acceptance speech, the permanent secretary, Ismail Abubakar, thanked the Minister on behalf of the MOC for the opportunity to serve.

“It is with deep humility and gratitude to God that I stand here today, on behalf of myself, the Vice Chairman and entire members of the Main Organising Committee of the 21st National Sports Festival to accept the responsibility of organizing a befitting National Sports Festival for Nigeria. We shall do our very best.”