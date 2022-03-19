Vbank, Nigeria’s foremost digital bank is proud to announce its sponsorship of the26th edition of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA)holding at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka between19th and 26th March 2022.

Tagged ‘NUGA in the City’ the games have over10,000 student athletes and officials from 136 universitiesparticipating and competing in 17 different games including football (male and female) volleyball, basketball, handball, tennis, table tennis, badminton, hockey, martial arts, cricket, among others.

As an institution that is passionate about accelerating people faster to their goals, the NUGA Games provides a ripe audience of young Nigerians with lofty aspirations that the bank can reach. Through this partnership, Vbank will help equip youth with the financial intelligence and capability required to seize their future.

Speaking on the sponsorship Managing Director, VFD Microfinance Bank, Gbenga Omolokun, said:‘’Vbank is committed to helping everyone achieve their goals. While some of the athletes here today wish to have flourishing athletics careers, others have unique aspirations they hope to attain on and off the field. Regardless of age, gender, or aspirations, Vbank is perfectly positioned to help these youths attain their goals in several facets, financial literacy being one of them.”

Omolokun further added that, “Vbank is dedicated to sportsdevelopment, and we are proud to partner with the organizers of this year’s NUGA Games. As a brand, we believe sports is a perfect representation of everyone’s ability to push their limits towards a goal. However, in reality, with consistency and the right partners, everyone will be able to get their gold medal”.

During the week-long sporting activity, Vbankwill be hosting students, athletes, officials, and spectators at its Veelage booth with different fun activities while they also get to win fabulous gifts and other side attractions.

