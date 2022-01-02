The chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat, has urged Nigerians and the people of Kaduna State in particular to reflect on the challenges of year 2021 as year 2022 sets in.

In his New Year message, he congratulated members and supporters at home and abroad as well as people of Kaduna State on surviving to year 2022 despite what he called the present daunting challenges of day-to-day survival in Nigeria, especially in Kaduna State.

He said: “My dear compatriots, as you rejoice and joyfully welcome the New Year, the need to pause and reflect on the terrible things that have befallen thousands of our fellow citizens in the year 2021 must not be lost on us, nor must we forget the hundreds of communities that have been reduced to rubbles.

“The countless number of those maimed or killed, several hundreds of school children that were kidnapped – some of whom are still in captivity after several months, fellow-citizens kidnapped by terrorists and millions of others in living conditions unworthy of their human dignity, all as a result of the failure of governance in Nigeria as a whole and especially in our dear Kaduna State in the past few years. It needs no telling that we have never had it so bad.”

He said never in the history of Kaduna State had they witnessed a government that places so little value on human lives, and never in the annals of the history of the state had they experienced a government that designs policies that appear to deliberately punish and impoverish the governed as if it were a government of occupation and slavery.

“As a result, ruin, constant fear, abject poverty and gloom have taken over our dear state and everyone is sick of the state of affairs in our once peaceful and serene state. “Worthy of mention are the arbitrary sack of civil servants without entitlements, demolition of markets and systematic takeover of landed properties of private citizens across urban centres in the state, and the bastardization of our traditional and religious institutions”.

