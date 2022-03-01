There is a huge improvement in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registrations as 236,206 candidates registered in the last eight days.

The statistics of the 2021 UTME/DE in the first eight days (9th to April 2020), compared with the first eight days of 2022 (19th February to 26th February 2022) shows that “102, 221 registered in 2021 while 236, 206 candidates registered in 2022.”

In its Monday bulletin, JAMB head of media and public relations, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said, “The partnership between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is yielding desired results as the process which, by all indications, was deemed impracticable in 2019 and had to be shelved, was re-introduced.

“In 2020 with little hitches, but has become seamless in all ramifications in 2021 and now improved in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To buttress this assertion, the Board has provided below copious statistics detailing the first 10 days of the 2021 UTME/DE Registration,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT