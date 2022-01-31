The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced some adjustments to its 2022 examination timelines to ensure maximal benefits to potential candidates.

JAMB made the announcement on Monday in its weekly bulletin.

It was gathered that some of the dates on the previous examination timeline were clashing with other examinations the potential candidates are meant to sit for.

Giving the breakdown of the adjusted timelines, the Board disclosed that the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation

Examination (UTME) would be held from Friday, 6th to Monday, 26th May 2022, while the Mock-UTME exercise earlier scheduled for 2nd April 2022 would now be held on 16th April 2022, for candidates who registered early and indicated their willingness to sit for the Mock UTME.

“The date for the commencement of sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application document which was slated to start from 12th February to 19th March 2022 remains as stated earlier,” it stated.

The board further disclosed that the review was approved by management, to ensure that the candidates who would be sitting the examination and others were not denied the opportunity to express themselves in other public examinations without forfeiting any examination.

The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, while intimating his management team on the compelling need for the adjustments, said: “As a responsive organisation, the interests of candidates and the general

public alike would continue to shape our actions. In addition, the inputs of critical components of the society were sortedand factored into the planning process.”

Meanwhile, as part of the intensive preparations for a hitch-free 2022 UTME/DE registration exercise, JAMB is putting finishing touches to all arrangements for the institution of an additional USSD code to be used by candidates besides the 55019 code that had been in operation since 2018 for registration and other essential services offered by the board.

The 55019 code is used to create profiles for registration by candidates who are required to send their National Identification Number (NIN) via the code for their details to be pulled from the NIMC database before proceeding to a certified centre for their biometric capturing.

It said, “To ensure that there is no congestion during registration when many candidates would be sending their requests via 55019 for the 2022/23 UTME/DE Registration and Examination, the Board has concluded arrangements to have an alternative code with a similar function for the benefit of candidates should they encounter any unexpected challenge with the other code.

“It is to be noted that the Board had used the 55019 USSD code exclusively in the last three or four UTME Registration and Examination exercises successfully, but in launching another code, the Board is aligning its service delivery with global best practices.”