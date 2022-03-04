The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has registered over 500,000 candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) 2022.

The registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this while monitoring the registration exercise in Bwari, Abuja, on Thursday, said the board’s target is to register a total of 1,500,000 candidates before the March 26, 2022 deadline.

He said the board also plans to register at least 50,000 candidates per day and has succeeded in registering about 70,000 two days ago, adding that the exercise has been mostly successful and 99 per cent of problems encountered by candidates were self-inflicted because they played into the hands of fraudsters.

While appealing to non-candidates to keep off registration centres, he urged parents to allow their children to read the registration instructions and follow, warning candidates not to divulge their codes to third parties as fraudsters could use them to manipulate their profiles to their own detriment.

He said: “So far so good, we have registered over five hundred candidates. We are expecting about 1,500,000 or thereabout. We still have more than twelve days to go. And if things continue to move smoothly, we plan to register 50 thousand per day. Two days ago, it was over seventy thousand per day. We believe today we should be able to register seventy thousand. Yesterday there was a little glitch on the system.

“I am happy you were able to talk to candidates who had problems. You saw that 99 per cent of the problems are self-inflicted and it is because they play into the hands of fraudsters. You can see the gentleman who said he was just a do-gooder and was doing a wrong thing on their profile. He will cease the profile and they would go back to check, blackmailed them.”

Speaking on the quality of CBT test administered by JAMB, he said “which of the biometric centres are they using that is as good as this one you have seen here? And yet we do it at N3,500 yet people are still not complying with simple instruction. You can see that everything is going on well.

“Even outside Nigeria, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons, people from outside the country are coming here to patronise us because we are doing the right thing for them. So, if the quality of work is not good, they wouldn’t be coming from all over.

On those whose SIMs are missing, he said JAMB is doing something about it but cautiously, in order not to open up candidate to manipulation by fraudsters.

