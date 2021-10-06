The Les Fauves of the Central African Republic have arrived Lagos ahead of Thursday’s matchday3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

The 35-man contingent flew into Lagos on Tuesday evening from Douala, Cameroon where they were fine-tuning their preparation for the match.

Coach Raoul Savoy-led squad hanging on just one point from two matches played so far will be aiming to upset the Eagles with a win in Lagos and bounce back into reckoning of winning the sole ticket of the group to the final qualifying knockout out phase in March next year.

Meanwhile, only Netherlands –based goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was being expected in the Super Eagles’ camp as a total of 22 players trained in Lagos on Tuesday.

Skipper Ahmed Musa, deputy skipper William Ekong and goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi had arrived, alongside defenders Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, Olaoluwa Aina, Abdullahi Shehu and Kenneth Omeruo.

There were also midfielders Chidera Ejuke, Innocent Bonke, Frank Onyeka and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, as well as forwards Paul Onuachu, Samuel Kalu, Taiwo Awoniyi, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon.

Leicester City of England’s Kelechi Iheanacho scored a brace to kick start Nigeria’s campaign on fine footing early in September, before Victor Osimhen’s equalizer and a spectacular own goal by Blue Sharks’ defender Kenny Santos Rocha handed the Eagles all the points in the island of Mindelo to put them in firm control of the pool.