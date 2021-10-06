The president of Nigeria Eagles Supporters Club (NESC), Hon. Sunny Gullong, has backed the Super Eagles to secure all three points in their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Super Eagles who are three-times African champions, would lock horns against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic on Thursday evening at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos in their match day-3 of the ongoing qualifying series.

Gullong while speaking to LEADERSHIP sports charged the Gernot Rohr-led side to go all the way for maximum points adding the NESC team would be present at the stadium to cheer the Eagles to victory.

“We are backing the Super Eagles to go for victory when they play Central African Republic, NESC we be out in their members to cheer the team to victory come on Thursday” he said.

He further noted that, all the Super Eagles supporters clubs has agreed to harmonise and form a band to support the Eagles on match day, while appealing to the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick to take some members of NSEC to Cameroon for the return leg fixture against the CAR.

“All the supporters clubs have agreed that when ever the Super Eagles want to play any match in Nigeria we will all collapse our structures to harmonise as one band in cheering the Super Eagles to victory.

“We want to make a passionate appeal to the NFF president to take some of NESC members alongside the Super Eagles to Cameroon for the return leg game against CAR in other for us to cheer the team to a resounding victory” he concluded.