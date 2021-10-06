Genk forward Paul Onuachu is a big doubt for the Super Eagles’ 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday, 7th October.

The gangling striker did not train in the Eagles’ first training section inside the main bowel of the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Tuesday evening.

LEADERSHIP sports gathered that the Belgian-based forward is down with an ankle injury as a bandage was seen tied around his right ankle which cast a spell of doubt for the match against CAR.

It should be noted that Onuachu has scored 3 goals and made 15 appearances for the three-times African champions since his first call-up in 2019.