Nigeria’s Super Eagles will today clash with the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C final showdown at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The three-times African champions, Eagles, retained their spot as the Group C leaders with a 2-0 away victory over the Lone Star of Liberia in Tangier, Morocco courtesy of Victor Osimhen and Captain Ahmed Musa penalties on Saturday.

On the other hand, Blue Sharks of Cape Verde outlasted Central Africa Republic 2-1 to mount more pressure on Gernot Rohr led team ahead of the final game.

The Super Eagles defeated the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde 2-1 when they met in the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers in Mindelo in September.

Victor Osimhen’s strike and Kenny Rocha Santos’ own goal helped Nigeria come from behind to beat Cape Verde in that encounter.

Gernot Rohr will have a full complement of his team to choose as he is currently spoilt for choice with all invited players.

Rohr-led Eagles must have to avoid defeat to secure their progress to the play-off round to join the likes Mali, Senegal and Morocco in the final round of the African qualifiers.

Nigeria lead Group C with 12 points after five games while their closest rivals Cape Verde secured a 2-1 comeback win over Central African Republic to extend their tally to 10 points.

The match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde will kick off at 5pm.