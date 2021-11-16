The Super Eagles has qualified to the Playoff Round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

Victor Osimhen put three-time African champions ahead in the first minute, tucking home Moses Simon’s corner kick.

The hosts’ lead lasted five minutes with Stopira equalising for the Blue Sharks.

It was all Super Eagles afterwards with Alex Iwobi coming close with a fine effort on 11 minutes.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was shown the first yellow card of the game on 16 minute for a rough tackle.

Odion Ighalo fluffed a great opportunity on the hour mark as he failed to connect clearly after he was set up by Jamilu Collins.

Two minutes later, Josimar Dias, in goal for Cape Verde, produced a fine save to deny Joe Aribo.

Josimar also denied Moses Simon in the 39th minute tipping over his goal bound cross from a freekick.

The goalkeeper was also on hand to stop Osimhen’s header from going in a minute later.

The pattern of play continued after the break with the Super Eagles in total control.

Maduka Okoye had to be alert to deny the Blue Sharks a goal scoring opportunity in the 56th minute.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr made a tactical substitution in the 67th minute replacing injured Simon with Shehu Abdullahi.

Nigeria made a double substitution in the 77th minute with Kelechi Iheanacho and Frank Onyeka replacing Ighalo and Aribo, respectively.

Leon Balogun was booked four minutes from time for a dangerous challenge.

Genk forward Paul Onuachu took the place of Osimhen with a minute remaining on the clock.

The Super Eagles finished top of Group C with 13 points, two more than there Blue Sharks.