Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen scored first half goals as the Super Eagles gained their pound of flesh against Central African Republic (CAR) with a 2-0 win in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at Stade Omnisport de Bepanda in Douala, Cameroon on Sunday.

Balogun, who’d been at fault for Karl Namnganda’s stoppage time winner for Les Fauves in Lagos, showed predatory instincts to sweep home the opener from a set piece just before the hour mark.

Napoli striker Osimhen then doubled Nigeria’s lead just before half time as Gernot Rohr’s side made amends following Thursday’s embarrassing defeat to the footballing minnows.

Captain Ahmed Musa was restored to the starting line up on the occasion of his 100th cap, one of three changes to the team, with Maduka Okoye reclaiming his place in goal in place of Francis Uzoho and Chidozie Awazie also coming into the defence.

Bonke Innocent came on for his first cap in the second half as Nigeria held on for an easy win.

Meanwhile, a 90th minute goal from Ryan Mendes sealed a hard fought 1-0 home win for Cape Verde against Liberia another Group C game on Sunday to keep pressure on Eagles

The win took Cape Verde to seven points, just two points behind Nigeria and in second place.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will now host Central African Republic on matchday five when the qualifiers resume in November while Nigeria take on Liberia before concluding the group campaign against Cape Verde Islands, three days later in a top of table clash.