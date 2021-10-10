Nigeria’ Super Eagles would seek redemption when they clash against their Central African Republic counterparts in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier at the Stade Japoma de Douala in Cameroon.

Recall that, Karl Namnganda scored a stoppage –time goal off a defensive slip to hand the three points to the Les Fauves when both teams clashed at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Thursday evening.

Gernot Rohr’s men get an immediate chance to rectify that anomaly when the 34th and 124th best teams in the FIFA rankings meet again today.

Skipper Ahmed Musa, who is looking forward to earning his milestone 100th cap for Nigeria at senior level, says he is more concerned with the Super Eagles taking all three points in the Day 4 encounter.

“I’m happy that I am about to win my 100th cap, which definitely is a thing of joy and pride for any football player at international level. However, I am more concerned about the three points. The three points here have become much more precious due to what happened in the first leg which we lost. The individual honour is welcome but I am more concerned about collective glory and our country’s pride.”

Nigeria remain top of the Group C of the qualifying campaign at the halfway mark with six points, two more than Cape Verde and Central African Republic, with three-pointer Liberia bottom of the table.

The three –time African champions, Nigeria would clash against the Les Fauves of Central African Republic by 2pmNigerian time.