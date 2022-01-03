Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday assured that the state would witness milestone achievement in the rail transportation system in the state.

The governor stated this at the 2022 Lagos State New Year Thanksgiving Service held at the Lagos House Sports Ground, Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu in the service attended by the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola , presided over by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye said it is the tradition of the state to start the year with thanksgiving service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said despite the challenges witnessed in the state the vision of having the largest Rice Mill in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world would become a reality this year.

He said, “Also, this year 2022 will witness a milestone achievement in the rail transportation system in our State, as we expect the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects to commence commercial operations between the last quarter of this year and first quarter of 2023.

“Equally, construction work on the 38km 4th Mainland Bridge — which will be the longest in Africa — and the Opebi-Mende link bridge will commence this year.

“2022 will also witness, by the special Grace of God, the completion of the ongoing reconstruction work on the 18.75km Eleko to T-Junction in Epe, the 10km Lekki Regional Road, and the section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway that the Lagos State government is constructing with the permission of the Federal Government.

“These are just a handful of the projects that will be completed or advanced this year. Indeed, 2022 will witness remarkable development on various fronts: Infrastructure, Technology, Health and Education, Security, and many more; all of which will translate to a significant improvement in the quality of life of all Lagosians.’’

