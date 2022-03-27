After clashing with the Black Stars of Ghana, in their bid to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup, Nigeria will receive five billion naira (5.6bn), from FIFA, if qualified.

The fund is meant to help qualified teams prepare for the tournament. The amount has been increased from the last 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

Having executed the first leg of the World Cup playoff in Kumasi, Ghana, the Augustine Eguavoen lads will be looking forward to their 7th World Cup outing in three days time.

The duel is scheduled to hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, on the 29th March, 2022.

