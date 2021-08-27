ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up a total of 30 players for next week’s opening rounds of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying matches against the Lone Stars of Liberia in Lagos and Cape Verde in Mindelo.

The three time African champions will lock horns with Liberian counterparts on Friday, September 3 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos before to travel to Mindelo four days later to tackle Cape Verde.

Franco-German Rohr has stuck largely with his dependable stars as the race to Qatar begins, with goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders William Ekong, Abdullahi Shehu, Chidozie Awaziem and Leon Balogun, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo, and forwards Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen on the roster.