The International Press Centre (IPC), has called for concerted efforts by state actors to deal with issues around press freedom violations.

The IPC made the call as it joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2022 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD).

Taking into account the theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day: “Journalism Under Digital Siege,” the executive director of IPC, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, remarked that the prevalence of press freedom infractions in the country indicates that there is now an urgent need for media stakeholders to jointly identify and develop sustainable solutions including raising the standard of safety of journalists and media freedom in Nigeria.

“The reality is there is little or no justice or even compensation for the victims, while the perpetrators go scot-free, we must therefore all work together to fortify the safety of journalists and media professionals’ he said.

Arogundade said in order to promote the conversation, IPC would on May 11 launch two documentaries which would highlight IPC’s interviews with journalists and other media professionals who were victims of brutal press freedom violations during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown and the #ENDSARS protests”.