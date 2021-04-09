ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tonye Princewill and Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, have declared support for the clamour by the riverine axis of Rivers State to produce the next governor of the state come 2023.

Speaking at Buguma, headquarters of Asari-Toru local government area of the state, Princewill declared that the minister of transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was not alone in the agitation for the next governor to come from the riverine axis of the state.

He said: “When Amaechi made comments that favoured him, he was silent. I agree that the leader cannot act alone in making such huge pronouncements.

“But he isn’t acting alone. He consulted, felt the pulse of the people and took a position. Magnus has not been around Amaechi for a while, so maybe he isn’t aware. You have to excuse him.”

On his part, Eze, who is former national publicity secretary of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, described the clamour for the next governor of Rivers State to come from the riverine axis as fair and equitable.

He stated that Amaechi’s resolve to support the riverine axis to produce the next governor was on the standpoint of equity and reflects the principle of fundamental fairness and justice which are the basic axioms upon which the foundation of the APC was anchored.