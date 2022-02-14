A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has predicted that a frontline member of the party in the state, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, may succeed Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in 2023.

Dike, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said his prediction was based on the fact that it was only Abe who has openly shown interest in contesting for the governorship election on the platform of APC.

He stated that although the former Senator, who was a one-time Secretary to the Rivers State government, has not publicly declared his interest, he has been openly consulting and reaching out to the electorate.

The APC stalwart said: “Senator Magnus Abe is openly reaching out, consulting. Who told you that, if puts his acts together, he may not win the 2023 gubernatorial election even in a mushroom political party?

“Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike needs not bring his successor early. Aside of his political wizardry, Rivers State is predominantly PDP.

“Ubima have an aphorism that says, the snail said he sets his journey early knowing that he has no legs.

“Till now, the public doesn’t know the Rivers APC gubernatorial aspirants. They are waiting for when Oga will endorse; as wont to be the case, in the past. That style failed us in 2015 and in 2019.

“Who is still living in the fool’s paradise of federal might?! There’s no worse tragedy than self-delusion. By now, Rivers APC gubernatorial aspirants should openly be consulting and reaching out, to be known by the public.”

Dike called on the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to declare interest for the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Because of his pan- Nigerian inclination and most importantly, his giant stride in the rail way sector. If he declares, the APC and President Buhari should support him win the primaries.”