A governorship aspirant under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia State, Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, has unveiled 11-point agenda to turn around the fortunes of the state.

Onuoha, while addressing the media yesterday said he decided to run for the post of the governor, following calls from groups, stakeholders, eminent personalities, market women, artisans, youths, student groups, among others.

The philanthropist said he is the governor that the people of Abia have been praying for, having garnered wealth of experience in administration, business, public and private sector, of course and in the religious sector.

He said, “Over the years, we have failed as a people to identify leaders who can heal our land – I am here to serve Ndi Abia with all my strength and knowledge. Over the years, we have failed as a people to identify and utilize our abundant human resources – I am that unifier that will galvanize Ndi Abia professionals for the common good of our people.

“Today, I wish to officially announce that I am the Gubernatorial Aspirant of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a political party which is currently the 3rd largest political party in Nigeria with regards to national spread and the 4th political party in Nigeria with regard to the number of elected positions occupied by ADC in Nigeria.”

He noted that his eleven-point agenda will dwell on “Security and Social Welfare, digital economy and information technology Transformation, transparency and accountability, international relations/development agencies, job creation/youth and women empowerment, agriculture and rural development.”

Others are; “Participatory governance, education for sustainable development, accessible basic health for all, trade and commerce, and faith community for development.”