Marketing communications specialist and managing director, Sodium Group of companies, Abisoye Fagade has declared his interest in governing Oyo State come 2023.

Fagade who stated this at a star-studded birthday party organised for him by his friends, partner and family at the Civic Centre, Lagos, said that Oyo State needs fresh ideas and urgent solutions and strategic leadership.

In a speech at the event, Fagade announced the official launch of his foundation – OSMD Network, and pledged his support to the state.

“As you already know, I have been giving back to my state and local communities in Oyo, through the Oyo Si Maa Dun project.

“We have trained over 10,000 people in five years, donated over N250 million to different causes and intervened in so many areas in local governments across Ibadan,” he said.

The event was well attended by political heavyweights such as Otunba Femi Pedro, former deputy governor, Lagos State; Shina Peller, member, House of Representatives; Steve Ayorinde, former Lagos State commissioner for tourism, arts and culture and Hon. Titi Oseni-Gomez, former Ogun State speaker.

