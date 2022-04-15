An aspirant for the Adamawa North Senatorial District seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hamisu Medugu, has assured the people of a new hope and a rebirth of excellent representation at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly if he is voted into office.

According to Medugu, his tenure will be characterised by innovative ideas that will give the people peace, provision of socio-economic development and effective legislative functions.

He gave the assurance during his declaration and expression of his intention to be their servant.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP after he toured the entire local government areas of Adamawa North, he said he was a child of necessity with good tidings of better tomorrow.

“Getting a new person, with a different mindset and manner of approach to leadership will give birth to better things, a new glory of the the constituency will be radiantly seen,” Medugu said after a tour that allowed him to meet with party officials in Mubi North, Mubi South, Maiha, Michika, and Madagali local government areas.

Also speaking, Alhaji Yuguda Abubakar said Medugu is a young man with a passion to change the narratives in the interest of everyone in Adamawa North senatorial district of Adamawa State.