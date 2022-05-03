By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Former state chairmen of legacy parties that merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the leadership of the ruling party to immediately adopt the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

The party chieftains, led by Mallam Musa Abu, who made the call in Kaduna State over the weekend charged the party leadership not only to draft Emefiele into the race but to also give him the necessary support to emerge the candidate if the party is indeed interested in winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Musa said, “We have keenly observed all the electioneering that has been going on in our great party ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seen how bigwigs and moneybags in their 10s have been jostling for the only ticket available in our party.

“We are of the opinion that this unwieldy number of aspirants is not good enough for our party and its future.

“In searching for a way out in a manner that will be rancour-free and ensure electoral victory for us in 2023, we have come to the conclusion that our party should draft the CBN Governor into the race and give him all the institutional supports to lead APC to the 2023 contest.”

“It is very clear that Emefiele’s candidacy is the best for our party because it will among other things it will not only lead us to victory, but his emergence as the next President will also see his administration continuing , consolidating and expanding the legacies of President Muhammdu Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our leaders must make this important choice quickly in the interest of the party, our nation and indeed all its citizens.”