Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has advised Nigerians on what to look out for when electing the next president of the country in 2023.

Babalola, in a statement he signed yesterday, expressed disappointment that another round of elections are coming in the country without a new constitution in place.

He said the sum total of the qualities of those who deserve to be voted for as Nigeria’s president are age, health, education, sound knowledge of current affairs and work ethics.

Others according to the lawyer are experience, human relations, vision and mission for Nigeria, belief in the need for a new constitution, oratory power, kindness, friendliness and firmness, previous contributions to development, economic standing and readiness to serve as well as proven ability to solve problems.

He said as far back as November 4, 2001, he delivered a lecture in Port/Harcourt at the First Memorial Lecture of His Majesty, King Abbi Amachree IV, the Amanyanbo of Kalabari, and advocated for a new people’s constitution to replace the 1999 constitution which the military foisted on Nigeria when it was handing over the reins of governance to a democratically elected government in 1999.

He added that since 2020, he had gone further to advocate that there should be no election in Nigeria unless a new constitution is put in place to ensure that Nigeria does not reinforce failure.

The statement reads in part, “However, from recent events, it is now obvious that the government and the legislature are not interested in making a new constitution. Rather, they bent on holding another round of elections next year using the same failed 1999 constitution. Consequently, I am compelled to advise the Nigerian electorate on the qualities which an aspirant to the post of the Nigeria’s President must possess before voting for him.

“The sum total of the qualities those who deserve to be voted for as Nigeria’s President are age, health, education, sound knowledge of current affairs, work ethics, experience, human relations, vision & mission for Nigeria, belief in the need for a new constitution, oratory power, kindness, friendliness and firmness, previous contributions to development, economic standing and readiness to serve as well as proven ability to solve problems.”

Babalola also stressed that aspirants to the post of Nigeria’s president should be prudent managers of the nation’s economy.