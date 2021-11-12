Pan- Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday said it would be leading Yoruba people and other Nigerians that believe in its cause to demand substantial restructuring of Nigeria before the 2023 general elections.

The acting leader of the organisation, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, who stated this while addressing journalists in company with his deputy, Oladipo Olaitan, and other leaders of the group in Lagos pointed out that the decision for partial restructuring was arrived at because of the way things are in the country.

He said, “Let it be heard loud and clear: Afenifere shall be leading the Yoruba nation to demand substantial restructuring, before any fraudulent elections might be held in 2023,and the response of the President Buhari regime to these equitable demands for restructuring the country along federalist lines in order to restore it to its roots and original agreements, shall go a long way in shaping the position of the Yoruba people in the future, but let it be heard loud and clear that Nigeria is not only negotiate, it is evidently dying.”

He maintained that no amount of amendment to the 1999 constitution can put the country on the right track, because the constitution itself is fraudulent, urging members of the National Assembly to stop dissipating their energy on amending the constitution.

“Nigeria cobbled together by Decree 24 of 1999, fraudulently known as the 1999 constitution, is built on several lies and the preservation of these lies are predicated on several more lies,” he said.

The Afenifere leader insisted that restructuring is inevitable in order to restore the country to federal constitution and move it forward stating that that was the basis on which the country was granted independence in 1960.