Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has faulted the comments of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on its leader’s views on the forthcoming presidential election.

Baba-Ahmed had said they were not moved by Adebanjo’s warning that any attempt by a northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 would spell doom for Nigeria.

Reacting in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Secretary-General of Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said, “It is clear that Baba-Ahmed and those he claims to speak for are only dwelling in their myopic and minority positions about Nigeria and its politics.

Ebiseni stressed that “In these perilous times, when men and women of goodwill are in, utmost sobriety, in search of solutions to its myriads of challenges, it is surprising that the likes of Hakeem Baba-Ahmed would not appreciate the concerns of an elder statesman like Chief Ayo Adebanjo, on the need for the requisite political engineering that will serve to detonate the several time bombs.”

He added that, “Baba-Ahmed’s unprovoked vituperations on a man, his father’s age mate, is strange and an eloquent testimony of his imported culture.”

According to him, “ Patriotic view, expressed within the context of a deep analysis of the country’s political history, that Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in his characteristic uncouth language, dismissed as a laughable threat targeted at the North (his North) which he said would continue to vote according to the dictates of its interests.

“Afenifere noted the laughable crocodile tears of Baba-Ahmed and his group on the current pervasive and intractable state of insecurity in Nigeria and the call for the resignation of President Buhari as if any clear-thinking Nigerian is so impressed.’’