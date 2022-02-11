Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has expressed its support for the position of Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) on the need for power to shift to the South come 2023 as reiterated by its chairman, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Akeredolu had last Tuesday stated that power must return to the South while hosting members of the Power Shift Movement who visited him in his office in Akure, Ondo State.

Afenifere in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, stated that the criticism of Akeredolu by Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) was not necessary.

Afenifere however, dismissed ACF and CNG’s vilifications, saying that the governor’s position is in line with that of the ethnic nationalities, particularly in the four zones in the country, namely South West, Middle Belt, South East and the South South.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisation stated that Akeredolu’s declaration reflected the desire of the majority of ethnic nationalities in Nigeria particularly those in the four geo-political zones, Middle Belt, South West, South East and the South South as represented by their respective organisations.

The organisations were Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, Ohaneze NdIgbo and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) who collectively formed the South and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF).

Afenifere noted that Governor Akeredolu was very much in line with the position of the SMBLF as further reiterated at its recent meeting in Abuja where all political parties in the country were urged to field candidates of southern extraction for the purpose of 2023 presidential election.

“Governor Akeredolu spoke our minds when he said that ‘only a party that is determined to lose will field a northern candidate” the release stated adding that this position was very much in line with the resolution of the SMBLF as reiterated at its last meeting held in house of its national Leader, Pa Edwin Clark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afenifere advised both the ACF and CNG to purge themselves of the notion that some people, particularly the South, hate the North.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. The path we are treading is the one that will foster unity, fairness and harmonious relationship. As succinctly put by Governor Akeredolu, what we, along with the southern governors, stand for “is fair and equitable power rotation. The only fair thing is that after eight years in the North, presidency should come to the south.’’

The organization urged ACF and CNG to prevail on those within its midst whose utterances and actions are threatening the unity of the country.