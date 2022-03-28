Professionals and businessmen from Akwa-Ibom State have condemned the smear campaign against Akwa Ibom State Governor Emmanuel Udom by a governorship aspirant over his rejection as the preferred successor to the governor.

The professionals cautioned the said governorship aspirant to desist from utterances, actions that are inimical to the peaceful co-existence of the people of Akwa Ibom.

The group under the umbrella of Professionals for Development in Akwa Ibom, at a press conference in Abuja, said it will not hesitate to mobilise the people of Akwa Ibom against the said aspirant if he continued in his agenda to smear the governor with a view to destabilise the state for his “selfish reasons”

The professionals stressed that they were alarmed by reports that the governorship aspirant, had “contracted hack writers, who he paid heavily to publish lies, baseless allegations and vile propaganda, particularly in the social media, to tarnish the good image of the governor”.

ADVERTISEMENT

National coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, hinted that his association has details of the plot but added that the scheme is dead on arrival as the people of Akwa-Ibom know the truth and have already moved on with Pastor Eno as the preferred successor for Governor Emmanuel.

“We have been alerted that a particular disgruntled and embittered governorship aspirant has recruited some hack writers to publish lies, baseless allegation and vile propaganda against Governor Udom Emmanuel and Pastor Eno.

“This particular aspirant is so disgruntled that he has resorted to “if I can’t have it, let’s destroy it mentality”.

He is so embittered that he is sponsoring lies and false contract allegations to paint the governor in bad light just because he was not endorsed.

“We condemn such desperation and send strong warning to this aspirant and his co-travelers to desist from their scheme to destabilize our state or face the wrath of the people” Umoren said.

The group noted that Governor Emmanuel has the right and freedom of choice with regard to a preferred successor in a democratic setting adding that the people of Akwa-Ibom State are comfortable and at home with his choice of Pastor Eno as the next governor of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Umoren, “the choice to anoint a successor is in line with democratic practice and norm across the world, so Governor Udom Emmanuel has not erred in anyway.

“Governor Emmanuel believes that Pastor Eno is best suited to continue in his footsteps in developing the state and his choice has been overwhelmingly endorsed by the people.

“The fact remains that we can only have one governor at a time. What we expect from every true Akwa-Ibomite who has the interest of the state at heart is to support Governor Emmanuel and rally round Pastor Eno. Any person who thinks otherwise should simply go and test his popularity at the polls and not resort to actions to destabilize the state” Umoren said.