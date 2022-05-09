Akwa Ibom State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Udom Emmanuel, has said he would revive the moribund industries in the country.

He also promised to solve the challenges facing the power sector if he emerges president of Nigeria.

The governor who stated this when he met with PDP delegates in Plateau State as part of his consultation for the 2023 presidential election, said the collapse of infrastructure has negatively impacted on the economy and well-being of the people.

He regretted that many of the industries of the past have collapsed or relocated. He promised to revive the economy by creating job opportunities for Nigerians.

Reeling out his achievements in Akwa Ibom, he said this is an indication he will perform more at the national level.

He listed the foreign exchange use of coconut, which Akwa Ibom is working on to export and earn foreign exchange.

“Akwa Ibom is producing and exporting syringes.

“Akwa Ibom runs the most efficient airline in Nigeria, which Nigeria as a country has not been able to do. And no nation can develop without a national carrier.

“As industries are packing up in other parts of the country, I can list at least 22 industries springing up in Akwa Ibom. The best flour is produced in Akwa Ibom,” he added.

Udom who lamented that the country is so divided described himself as a bridge builder, adding that the new generation of Nigerians yearn for will be made possible by him.

“We flare gas, yet we have power problems. I have the ideas and will initiate policies that will solve our power problems.

“I understand the language of investors. I will attract them to rescue and restore Nigeria.

“My coming out is not for self-aggrandizement but to rescue and restore our country to its past glory.”

The presidential hopeful added that he started his foray into the North from Plateau State because his campaign would flow seamlessly from there into the other parts of the North.

He recounted how Jos was the place to be but insecurity has changed all of that.

Former governor of the state, Jonah Jang, while receiving the aspirant, urged PDP to zone the presidency to the South.

He said PDP’s headache would have been substantially reduced if that had been done.

Responding, Jang congratulated the presidential aspirant for taking the hold step to come forward. He hinted he too had offered himself for service as president in the past. But the situation has now even got worse.

He further advised that democracy must be upheld, adding, “I am a strong believer in democracy but, unfortunately, the wrong people kept coming into office.

“I saw so many things going wrong and believe the problems are not insurmountable.

“I cannot see how Buhari can sleep with his eyes closed with the killings around, hijacking trains and nothing being done?

“The soldiers of our own days would not have tolerated this. “We need to take over the nation first. How do you repair the economy with the nonsense going on?

“It is God that anoints presidents. It is not by power nor by might,” he said and then pleaded that the PDP Constitution be respected.

“Zone to the South. President Buhari is finishing two terms of eight years”, he added.