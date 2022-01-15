Ahead of the 2023 general election, moves have begun to drag the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, into the presidential race as his posters have surfaced in different parts of Kano State.

Already, a group of northern elders and youths have initiated an advocacy for presidential power shift to the southern part of Nigeria with particular call on Governor Emmanuel to throw his hat into the ring and vie for the nation’s number one office.

The posters projecting Governor Udo Emmanuel’s presidential aspiration were sighted in the old Kano city, Fagge, Nasarawa local government areas of the state and same parts of the neighbouring Jigawa State.

The posters, bearing the governor’s photo and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) logo, were tagged ‘Udom Is Coming For Better Nigeria’ and pasted along major roads and buildings in Kano.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Emmanuel will complete his second tenure in office in 2023 having been first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 as Akwa Ibom governor.

