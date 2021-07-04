Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the nine local government areas of Benue South Senatorial District yesterday met at Otukpo, where Rt. Hon. Nelson Alapa declared his intention to fly the party’s senatorial flag in 2023.

Alapa, who made history as the Minority Whip of the 6th House of Representatives while representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State, is currently a member of the National Working Committee of the APC and had served the party in various capacities.

Addressing party leaders from the various local government areas of Benue South, Chief Alapa said he was consulting the party hierarchy for their blessings to clinch the party’s senatorial ticket and for eventual victory at the general elections.

Having served the party since inception to the highest echelon of decision making, and having served as a principal officer of the National Assembly, he said he appeared most qualified to represent the people of Benue South at the negotiating table when issues of development, security, women and youth empowerment would be discussed at the upper legislative chamber.

He said he stepped down from the gubernatorial race to ease the chances of Benue South in producing and projecting a consensus candidate among those aspiring for the office of governor in 2023.

Responding, the zonal chairman of APC in Benue South, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed, said Chief Alapa was the first aspirant to officially declare his intention to contest the senatorial race to the party leadership at the zonal level.

A stalwart of the party, Hon. Eddy Anyebe, described Chief Alapa as a product which can be sold anywhere.

Anyebe reminded the gathering that it was until Chief Alapa got to the green chamber that the people believed there was money meant for projects in the House of Representatives, adding that the entire Benue South would benefit more if he is elected. He urged the leadership of the APC at the zonal level to consider the candidature of Chief Alapa.