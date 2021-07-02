Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the nine local government areas of Benue South senatorial district of Benue State, on Thursday, converged on Otukpo as Rt. Hon. Nelson Alapa declared his intention to fly the party’s senatorial flag in 2023.

Alapa, who made history as the Minority Whip of the 6th House of Representatives while representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue State, is currently a member of the National Working Committee of APC and had served the party in various capacities.

Addressing party leaders from the various local government areas of Benue South in his country home, Otukpo, Chief Alapa said he was consulting the party hierarchy for their blessings to clinch the party’s senatorial ticket and for eventual victory at the general elections.

Having served the party since inception to the highest echelon of decision making, and having served as a principal officer of the National Assembly, the grassroot politicians said he appeared most qualified, to represent the people of Benue South at the negotiating table, when issues of development, security, women and youth empowerment would be discussed at the upper legislative chamber.

He stressed that, he stepped down from the gubernatorial race to ease the chances of Benue South in producing and projecting a consensus candidate amongst all those aspiring for the office of first citizen of Benue State in 2023.

Responding, the Zonal chairman of APC in Benue South, Alhaji Hassan Mohammed, said Chief Alapa was the first aspirant to have officially made his intention to contest the senatorial race known to the party leadership at the zonal level.

On his part, a stalwart of the party, Hon. Eddy Anyebe, described Chief Alapa as a product which can be sold anywhere because he is a people-oriented person.

Hon. Anyebe further reminded the gathering that it was until Chief Alapa got to the green chamber that the people believed there was money meant for projects in the House of Representatives, adding that, the entire Benue South would benefit more, when he gets to the red chamber.

He urged the leadership of APC at the zonal level to consider the candidature of Chief Alapa, since he is sellable and those who profited from his enormous projects while he was in the House of Representatives could still attest to his ability to deliver on mandate.