Ahead of the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, no fewer than 200 loyalists of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in Ijebu North LG have joined and pledged their loyalty to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The faction was led back into the mainstream of the APC by the former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaiye.

Welcoming the members at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, Governor Dapo Abiodun noted that it is bound to be a misunderstanding among family members just as it is imperative for them to make peace.

“Being members of the same family, there is bound to be misunderstanding and disagreement. What is important is that we all agreed that APC must continue to be in power in the state. You must strive to achieve the objective of ensuring that party is still in control of the state. Now that that has been achieved, there is no need to continue to be a rebel. It is now time for all our members who have gone astray to come back to the fold.

“I know that your action was out of sense of duty and loyalty to your leader because it is our leaders that shapen us. Like the father of the prodigal son in the Bible, I am receiving you in an inclusive style. You will not regret taking this decision because here, we are one and the same. Please let us embrace our brothers and sisters who have decided to come back to the family”, the governor said.

Abiodun informed the returning members that he has no personal grudge against anybody as attested to during his campaigns and utterances as governor, recounting many reconcilation moves he and his team had made in the past to unite all members of the party in the state.

“When we find ourselves in a position, it is to serve the people. Ogun State is a common patrimony and not anybody’s family business”, he said.

He posited that his administration is committed to the socio-economic development of the state as promised made had been fulfilled or in the process of being fulfilled.

According to him, “this administration is totally committed to the socio-economic development of this State. We have fulfilled or fulfilling all our promises in the area of road construction, rehabilitation of schools and health facilities. We are constructing an airport which will be commissioned before nthe end of this year. I can assure that you that I will continue to live up to expectation”.

The state chairman of the party, Chief Yemi Sanusi, noted that “a good father should be happy to receive his children who had revolted against the family. Now that you have seen wisdom to return, go back to your local government and integrate properly. The doors of our party is open to everybody. We are happy to see and receive you. You are free to work as the party members”.

The Ogun East Senatorial District Chairman of the party, Dr. Adeleke Adedoyin, in his remarks, lauded the returnees for taking such a bold step to reintegrate with the mainstream, assuring them that there would be no new comers or old members.

Earlier, Ipaye, said it was time to move on and make up as family members could not continue to be at war with one another forever.

“Everything in life has a beginning and end. Life itself is a cycle. There is need to make peace and go in the same direction because we cannot fight forever. We are doing what we feel is right without being promoted.

“There was confusion at a time and we took the action that we deemed best at that time. Having reflected on what happened and the fact that we see ourselves as APC members, we decided that there was need to go back to the fold. We are proud to be back home not only to uplift our party, but to play our part in the good work the governor is doing in the three senatorial districts of the state.

“If the purpose of being in politics is to serve the people, then why should we continue to fight? We come to play our part and make 2023 a reality”, Ipaye stated.

Members of the group, Chief Olusola Odusina and Mrs. Caroline Animasahun, who spoke at the meeting, acknowledged that there is time for war and for peace, saying it is time to move on and align with other members of the party to support the government that is meeting the aspirations of the people socially and economically.