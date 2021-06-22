The current build-up to the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State is expectedly generating anxiety and apprehension within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amidst intrigues, alignments and realignments of political forces even as a new twists have been added to the permutations for the race to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

Advertisements





Incumbent Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai is serving out his second and last term by May 29, 2023.

At the return of democratic rule in Nigeria on May 29, 1999, Ahmed Makarfi from Kaduna Northern Senatorial Zone emerged governor. His two terms in office, which ended on May 29, 2007, saw the emergence of Arc Namadi Sambo as his successor having won the election earlier that year.

But in a twist of fate, Nigeria lost the then President Ummaru Yar’Adua in 2010, and the then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan was sworn in as president leading to the emergence of Governor Namadi Sambo as vice president.

The happenings in Abuja had their effects on Kaduna State as the then deputy governor, Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa from Kaduna Southern Senatorial Zone automatically became governor. Sir Yakowa, having completed about two years left of the Sambo’s first term, contested and got the PDP ticket, then went ahead to win the governorship election, the very first to have been won by a Southern Kaduna candidate in 2011.

Unfortunately, barely one year and six months after his inauguration for a second term in office, he died in an Helicopter crash around Port-Harcourt on December 15, 2012. His erstwhile deputy and successor, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, displayed what many believed was political naivety, and he was swept away by APC’s Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai in the 2015 governorship election.

Advertisements

No doubt, the current el-Rufai era in Kaduna State has changed the political atmosphere and governance structure in the state amidst political intolerance, insecurity and industrial unrest caused by the mass sacking of civil servants to outrageous increases in Tuition fees in the state-owned tertiary institutions.

It is pertinent to note that the policies and what many called high-handedness of Governor el-Rufai in the running of the state have portrayed the APC in Kaduna State in bad light, a development pundits believe warrants the APC’s next governorship flag bearer to emerge through a transparent and credible electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, a school of thought says besides emerging through a credible process, the candidate must be humane, possess a high level of empathy and have the will to unite the people of the state by carrying the people along irrespective of party, ethnic and/or religious inclinations.

Before the advent of Governor el-Rufai on the Kaduna political landscape, there has always been a gentleman’s agreement between the Muslim North and Christian Southern Kaduna in terms of power sharing and political appointments at the federal level.

The Muslim-Muslims joint ticket of el-Rufai and Hadiza Balarabe in the 2019 governorship election has left the predominantly Southern Kaduna Christians short-changed in terms of political patronage both from the state and federal levels.

It is interesting to note that the current general consensus across Kaduna State is that the state needs a governor that would unite the people and provide an enabling environment for citizens to be free to settle and do business of their choice in any part of the state.

A governor that would be a father to all and be seen to carry the people along in a deliberate attempt to erase the fault lines which have been exploited to the detriment of the growth and development of people of Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, at the last count, no fewer than seven people are jostling for the number one plum job in Kaduna State come 2023. With the exception of Alh. Abdullahi Abubakar Maikano from Southern Kaduna whom several groups are clamouring for, to take a shot at the governorship seat, others are from Kaduna Central and Kaduna North zoes.

The Northern zone seems to have the highest number of the aspirants so far. But who are these people jostling for the APC governorship ticket? What are their track records in terms of competence and character in either public or private sector service? And Is the party primary going to be a double edged sword that could make or mar the party’s chances at the February 2023 governorship election?

Bashir Yusuf Jamoh:

The current director general/chief executive officer of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). He was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 10, 2020, having risen through the ranks. Jamoh, a seasoned administrator, is also a maritime expert. His revolutionary turnaround of the fortunes of NIMASA in just one year which has brought tremendous improvement in maritime safety on our waterways remains a huge asset he would be bringing to bear in the running of the affairs of Kaduna State if given the chance. His team player spirit is simply legendary just as his openness, friendly disposition and accessibility stand him out as one of the best thing that has happened to NIMASA.

No doubt he has a big war chest and the connection to the seat of power but would that translate to political asset or liability? Time and indeed fortune would tell.

Abdullahi Abubakar Maikano:

An administrative officer to President Buhari since 2015, Abdullahi Maikano is a trusted confidant of -the President. He is a former chief security officer to former First Lady, Maryam Abacha. He ran the affairs of the office of the Chief of staff to the President after the demise of the late Abba Kyari.

A trained security expert and former operative, Maikano would be bringing with him eight solid local governments of Southern Kaduna in his kitty to confront any adversary at the APC primaries next year.

Although, he has not acceded to the clamour for him to throw his hat into the ring, the coast is, however, clear in his favour to pick the ticket.

His eventual emergence would perhaps rewrite Governor el-Rufai’s history as being one who support a Southern Kaduna candidate to emerge governor for the first time.

Another advantage is that Maikano has the unflinching support of his kinsmen from Southern Kaduna zone on this project should he accept to run for the office of the governor.

He is within the power circle and has the ears of Mr. President amongst other network of connections. He undoubtedly has the capacity to prosecute the governorship project.

Senator Uba Sani:

He currently represents Kaduna Central in the Senate. He was a political adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai during the latter’s first term in office.

Sani, who clinched the APC ticket for Kaduna Central senatorial district under controversial circumstances to edge out Senator Shehu Sani, is said to be an inaccessible representative of his constituents. Though very vibrant and outspoken, he undoubtedly has a low acceptance level across the state, thus, his attempt to take a shot at the governorship race can best be described as a futile quest.

Senator Suleiman Abdul Kwari:

He is popularly referred to as the people’s senator by his constituents. Senator Kwari is currently representing Kaduna North senatorial zone at the National Assembly. A former chairman, Sabon Gari local government, former member of the House of Representatives and former Commissioner of Finance in Governor el-Rufai’s first term cabinet, he is unarguably a grassroots politician.

The 59 year-old federal lawmaker, is said to have used his tenure as a two-term chairman of Sabon Gari local government to build a network of friendship across the 23 local governments of the state through the ALGON platform.

Dr. Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar:

He is the current minister of environment in the Buhari administration. Dr. Abubakar is a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Abubakar has no known political platform or fraternity on which to launch his governorship ambition.

The storm is gathering and hovering around the Kaduna State political horizon ahead of the 2023 governorship election and this could probably be an indication of things to come and only time shall tell.