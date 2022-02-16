Ahead of the 2023 general election, convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, Tuesday evening, led some critical stakeholders of the group to a meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo at the latter’s private residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The meeting, which held behind closed-doors, lasted for about two hours discussing the state of the nation.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta by Obasanjo’s media aide, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi, said the meeting principally centred around happenings across Nigeria with the two parties arriving at a conclusion that there was the need for the elders in the country to strategizs “for the good of Nigeria”.

Akinyemi in the statement said the NEF convener, Prof. Abdulahi, was accompanied to Abeokuta by the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Nastura Ashir Shariff and the Director, Action and Mobilisation, CNG, Aminu Adam.

Speaking after the meeting, Prof. Ango Abdullahi disclosed that Nigeria is presently in dire need of “good tidings from the 2023 general election,” hence the need for its leaders to strategise, having been convinced that they are on the same page with the former President on discussed issues.

He stressed that inspite of their ages, they could still contribute to the society and the country, hence, “my coming to see him. I don’t want to stay away from him for so many months or years without seeing him, especially at this period.

“So, I’m visiting him to say hello and get a briefing from him on how I feel about the nation. We also briefed him on how we feel about the nation. We compared some notes and we agreed on some grounds.”

Asked specifically if they were on the same page with the host on the issues raised, the erudite scholar and former vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, responded swiftly, saying, “yes. We are on same page and Insha Allah it shall be well.

“We have been having challenges and we have been talking on this. You are in the media and you know what we have been saying about the situation in the country. Things are not good enough and as we head for 2023, we hope to be strategising for the good of the nation.”