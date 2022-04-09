South-East presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, said they have agreed to work together towards ensuring that the zone produces the party’s presidential flag bearer in 2023.

They said their position on South-East presidency aligns with the PDP constitution which is disposed to zoning of elective offices.

The aspirants arrived at the decision after over two hours meeting in Abuja.

The aspirants were former Senate President and Secretary to government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi; business mogul, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; and United States-based medical doctor, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze.

Anyim who briefed journalists after the meeting of the aspirants, said it was time for other zones to reciprocate support for the South-East to emerge president as it had done to them in the past.

Reading the resolution, Anyim said, “We have agreed to work together as a team.

“We will work together to ensure that a South-easterner emerges as PDP flag bearer.

“We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity.

“In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones and we now expect them to reciprocate.”

On whether the meeting will lead to a consensus candidate, he said,

“When we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it. But we will work together in the interest of the party, in the interest of the nation, and in the interest of South-East.”

On the question of whether they have the support of South -ast governors, he said, “Maybe that question will go to South-East Governors Forum, not to us. Whatever they are doing or whatever they are not doing is not necessarily before us. So when you meet them in their own meeting, you can ask them.”

He stressed that it would be goodluck if their position tallies with that of the Southern governors.

“But we are taking this position in the interest of national unity, in the interest of PDP.

“And in fact in line with PDP constitution. We believe that the PDP constitution favours what we are doing and we have to boldly step out with this decision,” Anyim stated.