By ABDULLLAHI YAKUBU |

The chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano state Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas has said the party is already embarking on massive membership drive so as to ensure her strength before the 2023 elections improves.

He reiterated that his party is ready to receive millions of decamped politicians from other political parties which he said would subsequently paved way for the elections of new state Executive Council Committee members of the Party in the State.

He said APC is today receiving thousands of new members who are either frustrated with their Parties or they have suffered humiliations in the hands of the leaders of their former Parties.

Additionally the APC Chairman noted that the new registration exercise is to enable them ascertain their popularity vis-a-vis their participation in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He said, “in any way there is the need for our party being the ruling Party to renew the party registration of Its members so that we will know our strengths and weaknesses and what we should do to make things better before the 2023 general elections.”

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas explained that in the registration of the membership of APC they will accommodate everyone as equal party members who will enjoy whatever goodies therein in the party.

He added, “The registration of the party membership will precede the congress of the party in Kano to allow new executive members to come in, as their tenure in office is gradually coming to an end.