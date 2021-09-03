A former senior political adviser to the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, Mustapha Gambo, has said the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot afford to experiment with who emerges the next national chairman, considering the enormous task it faces with President Muhammadu Buhari no longer on the ballot.

Gambo who stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said the successor of the incumbent national chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, must have vision, courage and vast experience in party administration.

He, however, charged leaders, stakeholders and members of the party to support Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in his quest to emerge APC national chairman whom he said has robust political experience, network of friends and understanding of the intrigues of partisan politics.

Sheriff is one of the top contenders for the seat, alongside former Governors Abdulazeez Yari (Zamfara), Abdullahi Adamu, Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Danjuma Goje (Gombe) and George Akume of Benue State. The ruling party is expected to hold its national elective convention before the end of the year.

According to Gambo, “APC requires a man of vision, foresight and courage to take charge of party affairs at this critical time of our national life. What awaits us in 2023 is huge and with President Muhammadu Buhari out of the ballot for the first time in eight years, the party can’t afford to experiment with its national leadership. We need a man who can get things done, a leader loved by all and sundry, one who has a track record of performance,” he added.

He noted that Sheriff has in the past few months visited many wards and local government areas across the country to drum support for APC, adding that critical party stakeholders have prepared to work with him when he eventually declares to join the race.