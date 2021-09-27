A chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, has advised the party to field Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Borno State governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, for an overwhelming victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Gololo said Osinbajo has displayed competence, loyalty, hard work and statesmanship to pilot the affairs of the country.

Gololo said with dialogue and negotiation, power could rotate to the south, despite the fact that the north has the numbers. He added that the south might not get the ticket if it keeps threatening the north.

“In politics, what you do when you want votes is to consult with people, dialogue and negotiate with them. For now who are you fighting for? You can’t fight for Tinubu because he is already aged. He is already in a UK hospital, do you want to be going back to London as we are going? We cannot take that thing again, we are okay.

“I can vote Osinbajo directly because he is a person of integrity, he is loyal to the president, he can do anything you think of and he is not biased. When he speaks anywhere, he represents Nigeria, not ethnic or parochial views. I respect him and can go with him.

“If Osinbajo is going with Zulum, before 12 O’clock, we would have seen the results. But if you pick Tinubu, who will he pair with? I understand he wants to run with Boss Mustapha, who lost his ward in

Hong in 2019. His younger brother bought a form for the State Assembly, but did not succeed, is that who will be vice president?”, Gololo said.

On the agitation for power shift by the south and the attendant comments credited to Northern Elders Forum, Gololo threw his weight behind the north, saying the south should rather consult widely and dialogue with the north rather than engage in acts that would jeopardise their chances.