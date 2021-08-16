Three All Progressives Congress (APC) governors yesterday visited the Ibadan home of former Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja.

The governors, Abubakar Badaru, Atiku Bagudu and Mai Mala Buni of Jigawa, Kebbi and Yobe states respectively, were ushered into the Ondo Street of the Ibadan high chief by Senator AbdulFatai Buhari, Oloye Sharafadeen Alli, Hon. Bimbo Adepoju and others.

Though details of what they discussed were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the meeting was in a bid to lure the highly respected politician to the ruling APC.

The meeting which took place behind closed doors, held between 1:35 and 2:29 pm, was further gathered to get Ladoja into the ruling party in the country and retrieved Oyo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It would be recalled that the party lost the state to the PDP in the 2019 governorship election after the APC had ruled for eight years.

A source said the Mai Mala Buni-led team assignment in the state is to ensure that all the political heavy weights in Oyo are wooed to the APC to defeat the PDP and overrun Governor Seyi Makinde in the next election.

They, however, declined comments after the meeting