The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has performed below expectations of Nigerians in the past seven years it has been steering the affairs of the country, says Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He, therefore, said an alternative to this abysmal situation, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is at the forefront of seeking to dethrone the ruling APC, must set aside its contretemps, personally and collectively, in order for it to win the 2023 elections.

Tambuwal made the assertions when he met with the rank and file of the Kaduna State chapter of the PDP in Kaduna on Saturday, in continuation of his nationwide consultation on whether or not to seek for the nomination of the party as its presidential flag-bearer.

Tambuwal, who had earlier in the day met with the former governors of Kaduna State, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammad Makarfi and Alhaji Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, offered that, “all members of the PDP and the party as a whole must work together and forge a united front with good and well meaning Nigerians to rescue the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the governor, “APC can’t manage its affairs talk less of a complex country like Nigeria.”He listed the ills currently afflicting the country among others as: intra party wrangling, economic confusion, skyrocketing fuel prices, inflation and insecurity.

“APC has failed Nigerians,” Tambuwal said, reiterating that “it is imperative that we all come together to rescue our country.”

He advised that: “PDP shouldn’t waste time on squabbles but have its eye on the ball,” and win all the forthcoming elections, assuring that if given mandate to rule the country he shall ensure good governance, devoid of religious or ethnic sentiments and inclusiveness.

The governor further carpeted the APC for opting for zoning in favour of a section of the country, observing that in the past, the APC didn’t talk about zoning when, for instance, it allowed Buhari to seek the same seat with late President Yar’adua.

He urged all PDP members to understand that the dynamics of politics in the country has changed since 1998, thus the reason for them to nominate someone who can deliver by winning the election.

He alluded that the parable of President Buhari’s union with Nigeria is like that of a forced marriage. “He doesn’t understand the country,” Gov. Tambuwal said, pointing out that Nigeria needs a pan Nigerian leader who has a grips of governance, is hands-on, understands issues and has a link with all parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks,a former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, said the incumbent Sokoto governor and his team were in Kaduna to seek the support of the party on Governor Tambuwal’s presidential aspiration.

“We can only succeed if you give us your backing,” he opined, stressing that Tambuwal has the requisite experience in all the three tiers of government and even in the monarchy, where as Mutawallen Sokoto, he is the exchequer of the revered Sultanate; just as he is also, a scion of the learned Waziri (Vizier) lineage of Tambuwal, his hometown.

Governor Tambuwal was accompanied during the visit by Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, Dr Bello Halliru Muhammad, Sen. Shehu Sani, Engr Bello Suleiman and Hon. Musa Koko among others.

He was received at the PDP secretariat in Kaduna by the state chairman of the PDP, Felix Hassan Hyat.